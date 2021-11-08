NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.6628 per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

