NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $2,872.68 on Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $2,872.68 or 0.04327231 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $6.41 million and $49,599.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00097221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.