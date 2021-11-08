NFT Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,951.32 or 0.04642954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $9,267.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00251074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

