NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $36.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NGM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 10,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,460. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $740,600. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

