NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.39.

NYSE NIO opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NIO has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

