Noir (NOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $278.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Noir has a total market cap of $133,526.69 and approximately $278.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,489,751 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

