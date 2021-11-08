Nord/LB Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

