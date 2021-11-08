Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 266.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $283.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $222.60 and a 12 month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

