Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $144.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

