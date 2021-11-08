Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,811 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,164. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

