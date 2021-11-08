Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.13. 69,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

