Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,127 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.88. 994,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,309. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

