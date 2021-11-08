Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $12.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,989.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,829.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,613.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,006.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

