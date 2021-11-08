Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,813 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of TriCo Bancshares worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $46.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

