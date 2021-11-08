Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $817.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

