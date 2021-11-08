Northern Trust Corp Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,944. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

Shares of TBK opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.