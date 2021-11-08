Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 768,910 shares of company stock worth $35,269,695. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

