Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Patrick Industries worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,177,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATK opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

