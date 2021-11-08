Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE NWN opened at $47.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

