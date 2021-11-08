Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.91%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

