NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 7,811,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,838. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

