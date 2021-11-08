Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP Sells $27,567.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

