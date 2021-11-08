Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP Sells $27,567.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.