Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The company has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

