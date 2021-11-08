Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The company has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
