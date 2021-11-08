Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report sales of $719.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.51 million to $1.04 billion. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $20.22 on Friday, hitting $159.19. 12,446,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,271. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

