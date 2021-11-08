Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.