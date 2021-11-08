Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.
Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
