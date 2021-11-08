Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

