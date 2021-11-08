NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.08

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTDTY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

