Nutrien Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.23 Per Share (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.43.

NTR stock opened at C$83.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$51.65 and a 52-week high of C$91.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

