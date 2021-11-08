Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 72,414 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $87.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

