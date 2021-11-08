Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.04 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $32.04 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

