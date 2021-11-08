Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Highwoods Properties worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $47.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

