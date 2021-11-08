Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

