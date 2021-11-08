Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of XPeng worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in XPeng by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XPeng by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in XPeng by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

