Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,890 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Simmons First National worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

