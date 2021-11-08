NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.73

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.63, with a volume of 119145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

