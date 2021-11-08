nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 55.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.