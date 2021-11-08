NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $297.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

