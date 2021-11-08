NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of NVR worth $30,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $5,089.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,966.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4,971.70. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,875.20 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.