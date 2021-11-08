NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 701.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,517 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.43. 72,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $139.94 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,723 shares of company stock valued at $37,399,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

