OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OC Oerlikon stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

