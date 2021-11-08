Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.