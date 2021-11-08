Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Sells $692,000.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OLO opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

