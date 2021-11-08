OLO (OLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. OLO has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLO stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $460,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,241 shares of company stock worth $14,476,696.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

