OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 527 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $42.15. 2,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,998. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.