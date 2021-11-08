OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.92. The stock had a trading volume of 97,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $351.87 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

