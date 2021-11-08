On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $35.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ON alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 11,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,700. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.