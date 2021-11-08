Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $385.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Ondas worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

