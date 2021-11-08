Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Tops $322.08 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $322.08 million and $13.37 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00234953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00096382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,290,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

