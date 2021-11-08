OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.55 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

