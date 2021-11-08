Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Open Text by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,338.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 802,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.61 on Monday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

